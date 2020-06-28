Face covering guidelines: Which individuals are exempt?

Although the state laid out who is exempt, it is still unclear how the health order will be enforced.

SAN DIEGO — Recently, several videos of customers clashing with employees over mask requirements have hit the internet.

The latest happened in Hollywood with a woman throwing a fit in a store when asked to put on a mask. She exclaimed she had a medical condition that prevented her from wearing a mask.

It may be confusing for some questioning, “is it mandatory to wear a face-covering if you have a respiratory condition?”

The state health order requires people to wear masks when inside or in line for any indoor public spaces, in healthcare settings like hospitals and pharmacies, while waiting for or riding public transportation and in outdoor spaces where it's not possible to stay six feet (1.8 meters) apart from others.

The state's news release announcing the mask order didn't say how it would be enforced or what the penalty would be for people who don't comply.

According to the California Department of Public Health, the following people or groups are exempt: