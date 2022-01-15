Fake COVID tests on the rise in San Diego

The San Diego County District Attorney’s office recently warned people of fake COVID-19 tests and scams thanks to the high demand for tests.

SAN DIEGO — Elyse Charlesworth said she started to feel COVID-19 symptoms and wanted to get an at-home test.

"I went to a local CVS pharmacy to try and obtain a rapid at-home test, they were out but I saw the sign on the entrance sliding glass door that read, rapid test available," said Charlesworth.

Charlesworth was thrilled for the chance to get her hands on a test. With only a phone number listed, she texted the number thinking it may be the pharmacy or an on-site testing facility.

"When I texted the number I found out it was actually a person that is selling they said they bought it in bulk and selling them, one test is $50, two-pack it would be $90," said Charlesworth.

After a quick Google search, she realized the person was price gouging nearly three times what’s listed online. Charlesworth was upset that someone could do this during such a hard time.

"It’s very infuriating that’s why this story needs to get out there so that ultimately those doing this type of thing needs to be stopped," said Charlesworth.

But Charlesworth's story is unfortunately not the first.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s office recently warned people of fake COVID-19 tests and scams thanks to the high demand for tests and the omicron variant continuing to spread.

Tips from the federal trade commission include only buying tests authorized by the FDA and researching a seller before purchasing any test.

You can also report any scams directly to the District Attorney’s consumer protection team by emailing consumer@sdcda.org.

As for Charlesworth, she was finally able to get her hands on a COVID test, "I was finally able to get one 30 minutes away from a mom-and-pop pharmacy."