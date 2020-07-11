Families consider COVID-19 testing before attending family gatherings

California is allowing private gatherings but no more than 3 households and must be outside. Families are considering requiring guests be tested before gathering.

SAN DIEGO — Thanksgiving is in less than three weeks and with the state giving its blessing for private gatherings, there are strict mandates in place including no more than three households in one gathering and it must be outside.

With that, some people are encouraging guests be tested or vice versa before attending a gathering.

In October, the California Department of Public Health released mandates for private gatherings which also include the gathering must be outside and you cannot go mingle with other private gatherings, meaning you are not allowed to go to mom and dads, then to your in-laws and then stop at your brother’s house.

Guidelines allow guests to enter the home to use the restroom, but it must be sanitized frequently, each household must maintain a 6-foot physical distance from other households even while eating. Face coverings must be worn but can be removed during eating and drinking. Gatherings should be two hours or less and if you feel sick, have COVID-19 symptoms or are high risk you need to stay home.

Governor Newsom was blasted on Twitter by celebrities including comedian Rob Schneider, asking if his aunt comes over can he throw her a slice of turkey out the window.

Dear Emperor @GavinNewsom

During our allotted 3 family limit this Thanksgiving, if my Aunt comes over, can I throw her a slice of turkey from the window?

We promise NOT to sing... we will all just whisper, “PLEASE RECALL DIPSHIT GAVIN NEWSON!” https://t.co/wJKM2sPBtL — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 17, 2020

News 8 asked how people were celebrating the holidays and Melinda wrote, "The way we want to! Are they going to place police outside everyone's home?"

While the majority of those said no when asked on a News 8 Twitter poll if they would get tested before attending a private gathering during the holidays, there are some who say they will. The County has 42 testing sites, all are free and all but four require no appointment and no one is turned away.

Results are expected in three days. There is an interactive map you can search for the nearest location using your location and within a certain mile radius.

Are you considering getting a COVID-19 test before a private gathering during the holidays? — CBS News 8 (@CBS8) November 7, 2020

Airlines and some airports are offering testing. San Francisco and Oakland are the only California airports offering testing at a cost to passengers flying to Hawaii.

Neither the county nor Supervisor Nathan Fletcher who is leading the regional COVID-19 taskforce were available to comment on whether this

encouraged or not. However, everyone is reminded to wear a face covering, maintain at least a 6-foot physical distance and wash your hands.