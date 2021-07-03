Support for family of Encinitas employee who died from COVID

A community coming together for a popular restaurant employee who lost his battle to COVID.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — When Valentina restaurant in Encinitas lost its busser to COVID last month, the community didn’t just lose a hard worker, but they also lost a friend who left behind young children. In the hospitality industry workers do their best to take care of guests and Manny Castelan did that. Now his work-family and friends want to give back to help Manny.

Castelan started as a front house busser at Valentina restaurant in Encinitas last fall but his boss worked with him throughout the years at other restaurants. Ricardo Zarate Jr, Director of Operations at Valentina says Manny did much more than just clean up tables and fill water glasses.

“Manny to me was it was not only a coworker but a friend,” said Zarate.

In late November, Castelan called his boss.

“He called me. I'm not feeling well. I'm not going to come in. And I said, absolutely. It's much more important to be safe,” said Zarate.

By early December Manny was hospitalized where he fought his battle against COVID for two months. The 51-year-old died on February 10.

“The true tragedy of this and I suppose the thing that we don't realize is how much it hurts us from him being a part of our family, that we can only imagine what his family must be going through,” said Zarate.

COVID hit the Hispanic and Latino population the hardest in San Diego County.

Ricardo and the owner of Valentina got together and launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Manny’s family with mounting medical bills and funeral costs. Donations are pouring in to help meet the $10,000 goal.

Beloved Father Manuel Covid Passing Family Fund, organized by Ricardo Zarate Hello everyone, It is with a heavy heart that we received news today of Manuel Castelan's passing. Manny was a genuine, wonderful person. Most importantly, he was a beloved father and devoted husband. He leaves behind his three children: Manuel Castelan Vela (aged 14), Luis Santiago Castelan (11), and Rosa Cecilia Castelan (7); and his wife Cecilia.

“He has impacted people for years. He definitely touched the lives of his coworkers, of guests and obviously without saying his family,” said Zarate.

Ricardo says Manny moved from Chula Vista to Tijuana and commuted to Encinitas for work. Manny says he did it for his family, his wife Cecelia and their three kids ages 7 to 14.

“He may have had to sacrifice a couple hours every day, get up early, go to sleep late for him. I mean, it's so much more worth it so that he can give his children and his wife a much more comfortable life,” said Ricardo.

A life where he gave so much for others, now his coworkers and friends are giving back.

“My heart goes out to his family and I'm just trying to do what I can to return some of Manny's generosity back to him,” said Zarate.