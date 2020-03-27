SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. —

Feeding San Diego announced Thursday it is expanding its food distribution efforts in east San Diego County due to the COVID-19 crisis.



The organization said it is launching a weekly-drive thru food distribution in Ramona, increasing food supplies at its 10 Feeding East County rural mobile pantry distributions and adding two additional distributions starting Monday in Campo and Jacumba.



"From Borrego Springs to Potrero, hunger is a serious issue in our rural east county," Feeding San Diego CEO Vince Hall said. "The COVID-19 crisis has worsened an already serious problem by increasing food insecurity for communities that lack access to affordable groceries. Our Feeding East County initiative has been serving these communities for years and is growing rapidly during this time of crisis."

The efforts drew praise from county Supervisors Dianne Jacob and Jim Desmond.



"Feeding San Diego is stepping up during this time of crisis and providing a critical opportunity for East County residents in need. It's a much- needed and much-appreciated helping hand for our rural families," Jacob said, while Desmond thanked the organization "for serving the people of Borrego Springs during this crisis and all year round."



The Ramona distribution will be held every Friday starting tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Ramona.



The bimonthly distributions are free and open to all without any paperwork needed. Families are asked to bring their own shopping bags or carts.



Currently scheduled bimonthly distributions include:



-- Alpine, First Baptist Church of Alpine, 1912 Arnold Way, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays;



-- Borrego Springs, Borrego Springs Catholic Church, 611 Church Lane, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on the first and third Mondays;



-- Boulevard, 39605 Old Highway 80, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the first and third Mondays;



-- Campo, Mountain Health & Community Services, 976 Sheridan Road, from noon to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays, including March 30;



-- Descanso, Descanso Branch Library, 9545 River Drive, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the first and third Thursdays;



-- Guatay, Guatay Christian Fellowship, 27521 Old Highway 80, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on the second and fourth Thursdays;



-- Jacumba, 44600 Old Highway 80, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., on the second and fourth Mondays, including March 30;



-- Julian, Julian Library, 1850 state Route 78, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays;



-- Potrero, 24954 Potrero Valley Road, from noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays; and



-- Shelter Valley, 7217 Great Southern Overland Trail, from noon to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays.

