SAN DIEGO — Over 800 homeless San Diegans have been moved from city shelters into the Convention Center over the past week. On Tuesday, the final phase of the move will take place with 200 additional people being moved from Father Joe’s Villages and Golden Hall to the Convention Center.

The movement represents an effort to ensure proper mitigation efforts for COVID-19 are being followed for all demographics.

The people were moved to the Convention Center from other shelters where spaces were often cramped and did not give the individuals adequate space for social distancing.

Once at the Convention Center, multiple measures will be taken to make sure the individuals are healthy. These measures include daily temperature checks and verbal questions. If someone begins to show symptoms of the virus, they will be self-isolated at the Convention Center or moved somewhere offsite.

