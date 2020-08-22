Fraternities banning social gatherings as SDSU reports coronavirus case after moving day

San Diego State's Interfraternity Council is banning all parties and in-person recruiting events amid pandemic. This comes as SDSU reports 25th case since March.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State welcomed 2,600 students to on-campus housing this week. At the same time, a student tested positive and the school's largest greek system bans in-person gatherings.

The student, according to an email by the university, is asymptomatic and only visited a few on-campus buildings.

"The student has not been on campus since August 19, and the positive test result was confirmed on August 20 as part of routine testing," the email read in part.

This is the 25th case of coronavirus reported at SDSU since the start of the pandemic. SDSU normally groups together students, faculty and staff in their reporting, according to their COVID-19 reporting webpage.

SDSU's move-in was earlier this week, and the university lists out a wide array of preventative measures taken in an attempt to keep students COVID-safe.

Meantime -- SDSU's Interfraternity Council issued a statement Friday announcing a self-imposed social moratorium on all frat-related events. This means no parties or social events with other greek houses.

A social moratorium is usually placed when a fraternity is under reprimands with issues concerning drug abuse or hazing.

This time, it's out of an abundance of caution ahead of a school year online, which starts this Monday.

The Interfraternity Council was the organization initiating fraternity pledge Dylan Hernandez, who died after attending an event in November of 2019.

Hernandez attended a Phi Gamma Delta fraternity event where he was intoxicated and later struck his head in his Tenochca dormitory.

Since then, the fraternities have been under investigation by two presidential task forces announced by SDSU President Adela de la Torre.

One task force has already issued its findings of fraternity misconduct, while the other is still awaiting publication.