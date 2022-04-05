Free rapid COVID tests and vaccines now available at Cross Border Xpress

An estimated four million people will pass through CBX this year.

SAN DIEGO — People as young as 2-years-old can now get a rapid COVID-19 test for free, at the Cross Border Express in Otay Mesa.

The COVID vaccine and booster shot is also available to those who qualify.

On any given day, thousands of people travel to and from the Tijuana International Airport through CBX.

Health experts say it’s the perfect place to provide free COVID tests for anyone ages two and up who wants one.

They can also get the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the booster shot.

It's all funded by the California Department of Public Health.

"There are many barriers to receiving these services-languages, transportation, or even knowing they exist, so we always go to where people are," said Adama Dyoniziak, Executive Director of Champions For Health.

The organization teamed up with both the Mexican Consulate, state of California as well as others to provide the free services, which will be available for the foreseeable future.

She estimates they'll help up to 150 people a day, many of them children from Mexico who can't yet access the COVID-19 vaccine.



"Since Mexico doesn't provide the vaccine for those five and older, coming through here is the perfect opportunity to get their children vaccinated," said Dyoniziak.

In regards to testing, people can choose to either get rapid results on site or take a test kit with them and do it on their own.

The program will track and monitor those results, which at-home users are asked to upload via a QR-code or website.

In some cases, variants can be detected as well.

It's not only supposed to be good for people's health, but also the safe recovery of tourism which was hit hard by the pandemic.

"Here at CBX, people come from all over the world, but particularly Mexico because this is the gateway. This is the gateway for Mexicans all around my country to come to the U.S., to come to Southern California," said Ambassador Carlos González Gutiérrez, the Consul General of Mexico in San Diego.

The services are available Monday through Saturday.