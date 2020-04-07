Free Slurpee Day canceled by coronavirus, but you can still get a free Slurpee

7-Eleven is still making good on its most popular day of the year and is making a big donation to help feed America's hungry during the pandemic.

The coronavirus has canceled another July tradition: 7-Eleven Day -- the company's birthday celebration that is known unofficially as Free Slurpee Day. But the convenience chain is making sure customers can still get their free frozen treat fix and is making a big donation to help feed the hungry during the pandemic.

The company announced last month that, due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, it will not partake in its July 11 (7/11) tradition of allowing each customer one free Slurpee.

Instead, 7-Eleven said it is giving its 33 million rewards program members a credit to their accounts for one free medium Slurpee. They can get it anytime during the month of July so as to help promote social distancing.

"For nearly two decades, July 11th has been the busiest day of the year for 7–Eleven stores as millions of customers visit us to kick off summer with their favorite frozen drink," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt in a press release. "But this year, we have to make changes for the greater good."

7-Eleven also said it will donate 1 million meals to the hunger relief organization Feeding America.