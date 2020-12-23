Going It Alone: The impact of social isolation on the LGBTQ community

"That isolation consolidates on top of depression, anxiety, PTSD and other mental health issues already affecting this community,” LaBarbera said.



In a study on the Disproportionate Impacts of Covid-19 on LGBTQ households in the U.S., it finds 66% have serious financial problems, 64% experience job loss and 38 % suffer challenges to accessing health care. The Movement Advancement Project finds that 44% of LGBTQ respondents have struggled to cope with social and physical isolation compared to 23% for non-LGBTQ.

The hardship gets even more difficult for certain communities.



"Our black trans folks are much more likely to be facing all of these economic and healthcare impacts of the pandemic,” LaBarbera said.



Albert Columbo, a former News8 producer, will be spending Christmas alone.



"This COVID Christmas has been really tough just the being away from people and not be able to hug people especially, my father is in Pennsylvania, my cousins are in the Philippines, and I can’t hug my mom, and can’t hug my husband because he is in the hospital,” Columbo said.



His husband Larry just had open heart surgery to repair a leaky heart valve and stop the backflow.



"Because of COVID, I am afraid he is going to get sick, or that I am going to get sick, so I have to be especially careful with COVID this Christmas because if I catch anything then my husband can’t come home from the hospital.”



Now comforted by his cat Ziva, Columbo experienced job loss in New York City due to the pandemic.



"I got laid off because of COVID, and this is the first time in 12 years that I've been unemployed,” said Columbo in San Diego.



To keep his spirits bright, Columbo said he is going to exercise for the holidays in Balboa Park.



If it's sunny on Christmas I'm going to go out there and I'm going to put on my roller skates and go out there with my mask on and roller skate."



Columbo is looking on the bright side saying "though I may be lonely during the holidays and during COVID, I am healthy and that is really important."