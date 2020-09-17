x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Coronavirus

Gov. Newsom signs laws to protect workers from coronavirus

The laws will allow people to get workers compensation benefits and require companies to notify employees if they've been exposed to the virus at work.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed two laws aimed at protecting workers from the coronavirus. SB 1159 makes people who have the coronavirus eligible for workers compensation benefits. AB 685 requires companies to warn their employees if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the disease. Business groups opposed both laws, calling them vague and unworkable. Newsom said the laws prioritize the state's workforce. Newsom signed both laws on Thursday during a Zoom call with supporters. The workers compensation law takes effect immediately. The notification law takes effect on Jan. 1. 

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: Unemployment benefits may be available to parents who need to quit work to stay home with kids

Unemployment benefits may be available to parents in California who need to quit work to stay home with kids. | Dollars and Sense