SAN DIEGO — As the state of California prepares for a surge in coronavirus patients over the next few weeks, Governor Newsom will announce on Monday a new initiative to help healthcare workers in the state.

Gov. Newsom is expected to join California health care workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 and make the announcement at noon on Monday. He will also provide an update on California’s response to the pandemic.

Newsom says California healthcare workers are dealing with a shortage of protective gear across the state. On Sunday, San Diego County leaders addressed it at a news conference.

“We had an extensive call where we spent a lot of time talking about personal protective equipment and we continue to fight to get as much as we can from every available source,” said county supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

According to Newsom, the state is also facing a big shortage of N-95 masks.

BACKGROUND:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you’re not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask.