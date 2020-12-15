Watch Live @ 10AM: Gov. Newsom to hold state COVID-19 briefing after vaccines start arriving in California

Watch the governor’s briefing live across the CBS 8 digital platforms, including the app, YouTube and Facebook.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom is set to hold a state news conference with the latest on California’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines arrive in California.

Newsom tweeted Monday that intensive care unit nurse Helen Cordova was one of the first Californians to be vaccinated. Cordova received a shot of the Pfizer vaccine Monday at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.

Several vials also arrived in San Diego County early Monday morning aboard a FedEx plane. San Diego hospitals expect to receive their first allotment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Tuesday.

The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine left Michigan early Sunday for 145 distribution centers nationwide. California’s initial batch was scheduled to total 325,000 doses arriving over several days. Newsom said about another 400,000 doses would arrive next week.

Also on Monday, Newsom signed an executive order that gives small businesses until the end of July to file their first-quarter tax returns. More broadly, the order gives a 90-day extension on returns and payments for all businesses with returns of less than $1 million. It comes as California prepares to enter the new year still in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted restrictions that have shuttered many businesses. Newsom's order also modified farmworker housing laws and quarantine guidelines for workers.

In the governor’s press briefing last Monday, Dec. 7, he announced the CA Notify app, which is an opt-in app coronavirus exposure notification system. Here’s how the CA Notify app works.