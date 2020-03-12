Governor Newsom expected to announce possible stay-at-home order that would impact most of California

Watch the governor’s press conference live on the CBS 8 app, YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as on air at 12:30 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom is scheduled to give a second state COVID briefing Thursday and an expectation for his press conference is the announcement of more sweeping stay-at-home orders for a vast majority of California as coronavirus cases surge across the state.

In the southern part of the state, a new, temporary stay-at-home order is already in place. It went into effect Monday, November 30 for Los Angeles County. Then an updated order came for those living in the city of Los Angeles Wednesday night. It’s called "Targeted Safer at Home Order.” That new order was issued by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

During Newsom’s Monday briefing, he said nine more of the state's 58 counties have been moved into the most restrictive purple tier of the state's COVID-19 monitoring system, meaning 51 counties are now in that tier. Those counties would be the ones likely subjected to a stay-at-home order reminiscent of the restrictions that were imposed at the onset of the pandemic, according to Newsom. All of Southern California is in the purple tier.

If is unknown how a new stay-at-home order would look. Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's Health and Human Services Secretary, said Monday that everything is on the table in terms of confronting the surge, including the possible stay-at-home order.

"Everything is on the table in considering how we effectively guide the state through this and working with our local partners to make sure what we do is both impactful and as time-limited as possible," Ghaly said. "We know this is hard for all Californians, and (we are) making sure that we choose something that will make a difference but that we can track that difference and give people some confidence that we will only do it as long as we need to bring the hospitals into a situation that they can handle the incoming patient numbers and provide high-quality care in a way that protects our health care workforce as well."

We do know how the stay-at-home order looks for the city and county of Los Angeles: Health officials are urging residents to only gather with members of their own household. They're also being asked to stay at home as much as possible and wear a mask when they go out. There is also an extensive list of exemptions for essential services ranging from supermarkets, gas stations and health care to film and television production.