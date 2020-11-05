Watch live: Governor Newsom to give update on the state's response to COVID-19

On Friday, Newsom announced that tens of thousands of nonessential businesses could reopen with restrictions such as permitting only curbside pickups of purchases.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom and health officials will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday at 12:00 p.m. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

Over the weekend, Californians looking for a hike or some retail therapy weren't disappointed as stay-at-home orders designed to fight the coronavirus begin to ease.

On Friday, Newsom announced that tens of thousands of nonessential businesses could reopen with restrictions such as permitting only curbside pickups of purchases. Los Angeles County, which has more than half of the state's COVID-19 deaths, also reopened some hiking trails and golf courses, with social distancing required. And the city of LA reopened some trails, including those leading to the famous Hollywood sign.

Newsom also ordered California to send every voter a mail-in ballot for the November presidential election, saying voters should not be forced to risk their health in order to cast a ballot. However, in-person voting places will remain available for those who might need them. But it wasn't clear how many.

The Republican National Committee is warning that sending millions of ballots through the mail could lead to abuse and is considering legal options. Democratic Secretary of State Alex Padilla says the decision is good for public health and voting rights.

As of Sunday's update from the state, there are 66,680 confirmed cases in California and 2,745 deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

Keep your distance, California CA is moving into stage 2 of modifying the stay-at-home order. 👏🏾 #COVID19 is still spreading. 🙇🏾‍♂️ Let's keep flattening the curve by practicing physical distancing and staying home. #YourActionsSaveLives covid19.ca.gov Posted by California Governor on Friday, May 8, 2020

----------------------------------

View all News 8 coverage of coronavirus / COVID-19



News 8 has joined forces with The San Diego Foundation to raise immediate, emergency funds for our most vulnerable neighbors in need. Here is how you can help.

We also have a Frequently Asked Questions page we will continue updating with the latest information and reports.

Click here to watch "Facts Not Fear," a News 8 Special on coronavirus from March 26, 2020.

BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.