Watch live: Governor Newsom to give update on protests across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update Monday on demonstrations across California and the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 12:00 p.m. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

Curfews expired in California Monday morning as officials assess widespread damage following the weekend's violence, vandalism and arson. City officials imposed a curfew Sunday night to try to head off more violence.

In more than 20 cities, thieves smashed their way into stores and carried off armloads of sneakers, clothes and electronics. The National Guard was deployed to back up police forces who faced an uncertain day after Sunday’s turmoil.

The San Diego Police Department tweeted early Monday morning that more than 100 arrests were made overnight including failure to disperse, burglary, assaulting officers and vandalism. The looting was reported after 10 p.m. Sunday as large numbers of people moved through the streets of downtown breaking windows and entering stores.

Over the weekend, two banks and an office building burned to the ground as a protest over George Floyd’s death turned violent in La Mesa. Windows were smashed at businesses in La Mesa’s downtown area. Two cars burned near City Hall. The unrest came after a police officer forced a black man by his shoulder to sit on a bench. Video that spread on social media shows the man objecting as he is arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer.