Governor Newsom lays out four phase plan to reopen California's economy

The governor said non-essential, low-risk businesses could open in weeks, but cautioned high-risk businesses such as salons could stay closed "for months."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Newsom addressed Californians in a media briefing on Tuesday where he broke down four phases of reopening California’s businesses and economy.

Before diving into the four phases, the governor said, "We believe we are weeks not months away from making meaningful modifications."

Phase One

Phase one is the phase we are currently are in. This phase is all about safety and preparedness. The governor said the state will continue to build out testing, contact tracing, PPE, and hospital surge capacity. The state also urged businesses to prepare to make essential workplaces as safe as possible. Some examples that were given included: physical and workflow adaption, an essential workforce safety net in case workers get sick, and make PPE more widely available.

Phase Two

The governor said the state is weeks away from transitioning to phase 2 which will allow the slow reopening of schools, childcare facilities, and lower risk workplaces. These workplaces include retail stores, manufacturing, offices (when telework is not available), and opening more public spaces.

The state is already starting to think about how to reopen schools. Newsom added that summer programs could be available, and districts are discussing starting school earlier, either in July or August. This would allow schools to address learning gaps that opened when schools shut down and went to distance learning in April.

When asked about what would need to be done to advance from stage one to stage two, Newsom gave actions that will need to be taken by the government, businesses, and individuals.

Government actions

Policies that allow people to stay at home when they are sick

Guidance provided on how to reduce risk

Business actions

Wage replacement so workers can stay home when sick

Implement adaptations to lower-risk workplaces NOW

Employees continue to work from home when possible

Individual actions

Safety precautions, physical distancing, face coverings, etc.

Avoid all non-essential travel

Support and care for people who are at high risk

When addressing when the state will be ready for phase 2, the governor said "weeks, not months," and had a list of things he will be looking for. Those things included: hospitalization and ICU trends stabilize, hospital surge capacity is available to meet demand, sufficient PPE supply is available, sufficient testing is available, and contact tracing is available statewide.

Phase Three

Phase three, which the governor said is “months, not weeks away,” will include the opening of higher-risk workplaces. These include personal care places (hair and sail salons), entertainment venues (movie theaters, sporting events without live spectators), and in-person religious services such as churches and weddings.

Phase Four

Phase four is the final phase which would be the end of the stay-at-home order. This would allow the reopening of the highest workplaces such as concert venues, convention centers, and sports with live spectators.

