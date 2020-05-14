Governor Newsom looks to plug $54 billion budget hole

California's revenues have plummeted since the state has been under a mandatory stay-at-home order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to reveal his plan Thursday at noon for plugging a $54.3 billion hole in the state budget.

Now, Newsom has to decide what to cut. Lawmakers will review Newsom's proposal. They must pass an operating budget by June 15. If they don’t, lawmakers would forfeit their pay. But lawmakers could amend the state spending plan after that date.

On Wednesday, Newsom went into specifics on certain elements that are related to wildfire and disaster preparedness.

Newsom pointed out that just in the past week, 246 wildfires occurred in the state. So far this year, there have been 1,135 wildfires throughout the state.

"That represents a 60% increase this year compared to last year," Newsom said.

One item that will be presented Thursday is a $127 million increase to the budget related to monitoring and oversight for all other hazards. This includes disaster preparedness for earthquakes as well as wildfires.

In addition, there is a proposed $85.7 million enhancement for Cal Fire to increase surge capacity and to hire an additional 600 critical personnel to help prepare and protect the state during wildfires.

"By July of this year, we will have an additional 26 new engines all throughout the state of California, including four incident command units," he added.

Newsom said as California starts to reopen, it's best to stay close to home otherwise it will defeat the purpose of letting some counties reopen more quickly if they start attracting visitors from elsewhere. Newsom says the state wants a “regional focus" on reopening.

His remarks Wednesday come as the state has approved 17 counties to move faster than the state in easing stay-at-home orders. They are mostly rural counties in inland Northern California. Meanwhile, local leaders in San Diego, along with other county leaders in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino sent a letter asking for a meeting with the governor.

