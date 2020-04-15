SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom addressed Californians again on Wednesday. The governor touched on two key issues that are plaguing Californians who are currently unemployed. Governor Newsom announced on Wednesday that payouts for unemployment insurance claims will take place in 24-48 hours rather than the typical 3-week timeframe.

Newsom also said he has signed an executive order that extends the hours of Employment Development Department (EDD) call centers from 8 a.m. to noon just five days a week to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. This line handles and processes unemployment claims and questions.

The governor said the state is seeing some positive trends when it comes to those sickened with the virus. He said hospitalization of people with the illness only went up 1.5% overnight while the number of people in ICU beds went down .2% over the last 24 hours.

The state saw 63 deaths in the last 24 hours.

California's six key indicators for modifying the stay-at-home order include:

Monitor and protect communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating & supporting those who are positive or exposed Prevent infection in people who are most at risk Handle surges in the hospital and health systems Develop therapeutics to meet demand Ensure businesses, schools, and child care facilities can support physical distancing Determine when to re-institute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders

On Monday, the governor said he'll work with the governors of Oregon and Washington on a common plan.

The governor's month-long stay-at-home order has shut down many businesses and millions have filed for unemployment. But state and local stay-at-home orders also have been cited as helping slow the rise in COVID-19 cases. Only a modest increase in hospitalizations was reported this weekend.

