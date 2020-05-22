Watch live: Governor Newsom to address Californians on state's response to COVID-19

The address comes days after the state approved San Diego's plan to accelerate phase 2 business reopenings.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Newsom is set to address Californians again on the state’s response to COVID-19. Newsom has cut back on his addresses from every day to every other day.

The address comes a few days after the state approved San Diego’s request to accelerate businesses reopening in phase two. According to the plan, all San Diego retail businesses can offer curbside pickup and office buildings were given the green light to reopen if they meet certain requirements.

In addition, malls and shopping centers can reopen so employees can prepare curbside orders. Traditional shopping by customers inside non-essential businesses is still prohibited.

All businesses must complete and post a “Safe Reopening Plan,” which explains how offices will protect customers and employees.

It does not need to be submitted to the county for approval.

“I can confidently say San Diego county is ready to move to the accelerated stage 2 and begin to reopen,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H, the county’s Public Health Officer.



Wooten detailed how San Diego had achieved all the state’s modified criteria, including:

Between May 11 and May 17, the county had a 3.3% percentage of positive tests. The state requires a percentage of 8% or less.

San Diego County currently has a 14-day supply of personal protective equipment for hospital workers and plans to have enough for 60 days by the end of July.

The state requires the county to have capacity to test a minimum of 4,950 based on population. San Diego currently has the capacity to test 6,381 however it has yet to test that many in any given day. Wooten said she expects the county will test 4,950 by the end of the month. There are currently 392 testing sites available countywide.

San Diego must have at least 495 contact tracers to help identify those who were recently in close contact with people who tested positive. So far, the county has 345 employed, including 87 working and 100 trained, but who are not working; 158 who are hired, but have not been trained. On Monday, the county contracted with San Diego State University for an additional 100 tracers and are working on another contract for 65 more. It posted a request for quotes to bring on additional tracers that will eventually bring the total number of tracers to 611.

Several hospitals gave public comment in support of the reopening. The state requires counties to show they can handle a 35% surge of patients in the event of more cases. San Diego is averaging 139 people in the hospital for coronavirus symptoms at any given time. Wooten said the county has surge capacity of 2,153 beds reserved for coronavirus patients. There are an additional 202 beds available at a federal medical station and the county can use 170 beds at a University of California – San Diego residence hall.

Finally, the county ensured skilled nursing facilities have enough protective equipment and, in conjunction with the county, can contain and manage any potential outbreak.

“We have met the metrics required by the state,” said Wooten, who believes the county saw its peak of cases on April 20.

Currently, no county can move into Stage 3 until they show Stage 2 did not have a significant impact on coronavirus numbers. If approved by the state, the plan would allow some businesses in Stage 3 to reopen.



The county suggests on May 22 that the state allow the reopening of: