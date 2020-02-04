SAN DIEGO — Governor Newsom is expected to announce new assistance for small business in California during his noon media briefing on Thursday.

San Diego recently established a $6.1 million-dollar small business relief fund that will provide grants and microloans of up to $20,000 to help businesses with less than 100 employees. The fund is meant to help small businesses from closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer has said they demand is greater than the amount that is in the fund so he is already looking for more funding sources. The city has received more than 5,000 applications for the relief fund.

On the federal level, The CARES Act has set aside nearly &350 billion dollars for employers to take out loans or grants. The money is meant to help those small businesses stay open and incentivize them to keep their employees on the payroll.

There are also funds set up for those in hard-hit areas like the Latino community. Workers who need help with utilities and other monthly payments can apply to receive money through the county’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

