SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to make a major announcement about personal protective equipment for healthcare workers during his Wednesday update on coronavirus.

Yesterday, the governor touched on the announcement saying the state will team up with a California nonprofit, a California manufacturer with suppliers in Asia, and a company sterilizing used masks to make more than 200 million masks a month.

Newsom said, “We were going out getting 2 million here, 500,000 there another 5,000 there, competing against other states, competing against the federal government. We decided, enough with the small ball. Let’s use our purchasing power, let's go to scale. We built a consortium of non-profits and a large manufacturer with appropriate contacts in Asia.”

These masks will not only help supply hospitals across the state, but masks will also be sent to other states all across the country.

The 200 million masks per month will be comprised of 150 million N95 masks while the other 50 million will be surgical masks.

This new effort will cost the state about $500 million. The governor has secured well over 1 billion for medical equipment.

RELATED: Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

RELATED: Protecting yourself from mask price gouging

RELATED: California health officials say face coverings could protect against COVID-19