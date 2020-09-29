Grossmont Union High School District reopens to in-person learning

Students were welcomed onto campus for a modified version of in-person instruction Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO — With masks on, temperature checks, and social distancing in check, students at Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD), were back for day one of in-person instruction on Tuesday

Students were welcomed onto campus for a modified version of in-person instruction. CBS 8 spoke with the Superintendent Theresa Kemper and a few students as they walked in for the first time.

"It took a lot of work to figure out how to break them into groups so we could do the hybrid model, so kudos to anyone who can figure out ways -- especially secondary students on campus because it is not easy at all," Kemper said.



The strategy in Santee is to bring 20% or one-fifth of the student body to school one day each week, with the remaining days staying virtual.

"My day is Tuesday and then the other four days are online," one student said.



Superintendent Theresa Kemper said when parents were asked about if they wanted their students to return in-person, 68% said yes.



"Let me tell you, they are so excited for that one day to get to see other teenagers and to see their friends -- to be on campus to hear the bells ring, they are super excited -- and to see their teachers," Kemper said.



With only 20% of the student body on campus, the question still remains as to how long it will take for a larger percentage of students to be back on campus. Kemper said there are no markings on their calendars quite yet, but they’re keeping an eye on the county coronavirus numbers in the meantime.