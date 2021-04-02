San Diego frontline retail workers fighting for hazard pay during the pandemic

"These folks are risking their lives and their families' lives every day they go to work," said one local union leader.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego's essential retail workers are joining the fight for hazard pay, as several California cities are already mandating the pandemic wage increase. The city of Los Angeles, for instance, is pushing forward to require a pay hike of $5 an hour during the pandemic.

Most grocery stores in San Diego did provide hazard pay during the first few months of the pandemic, but then dropped it, just as the number of coronavirus cases started spiking. Workers are now fighting to have it reinstated, as some cities throughout California are now mandating.

"It's not just the workers who are at risk but their families, because they are taking this stuff home," said Todd Walters, president of UFCW Local 135, which represents 13,000 grocery and drug store workers throughout San Diego County.

Walters said the union is actively lobbying both the city of San Diego and the County to secure hazard pay for their members and for all retail workers, something he hopes can be achieved in the coming weeks.

"The bulk of the retail sector can afford the hazard pay for their workers and share their profits," Walters added,

Throughout the pandemic, some national chains, like Kroger, which owns Ralph's and Food-4-Less, have made record profits.

"The problem is, the little people at the bottom, these retail workers that are making that money for the corporations, they need to be rewarded for their sacrifice and the risk they're putting upon themselves and their families," Walters told News 8.

Up until recently, Stater brothers had provided its workers $2 an hour additional hazard pay.

Also, starting this week, Trader Joe's, whose employees are not unionized, increased its workers so-called "thank you pay" from $2 to $4 an hour extra, although the company is reportedly forgoing mid-year pay raises.

This increase for frontline workers, according to Trader Joe's, is "in recognition of the outstanding, inspiring work they do every day, in our stores and communities."

While most retail workers here in San Diego are fighting for hazard pay, other cities throughout the state are taking action.

This week, Los Angeles City Council voted to move forward on approving $5 an hour in "hero's pay" for grocery & drug store workers, as did the city of Oakland.

When the city of Long Beach passed a similar measure last week, for $4 an hour in additional pay, Kroger responded by shutting down two of its stores there, blaming the move on the mandated pay increase.

Walters refutes that reasoning.

"Kroger had already slated those stores for closure," he said, "and used this as a dirty trick to try to miscommunicate or misrepresent what was really going on."

News 8 reached out to Kroger, the parent company of Ralphs's and Food-4-Less, for comment, as well as to Albertson's/Vons, but have yet to receive a response.