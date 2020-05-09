Health officials warn about COVID-19 dangers over Labor Day weekend

With the hot weather expected to have many flocking to the coast, some cities like Carlsbad are taking extra steps to ensure everyone stays safe.

As we head into the Labor Day weekend health officials are warning about the dangers of celebrating in large groups.

"If we can discourage crowds just a little bit we felt like it was the right thing to do," says Kristina Ray, Communications Manager for the city of Carlsbad.

The City is ramping up public safety and education efforts for Labor Day weekend with the goal of reducing the spread of COVID-19 and otherwise maintaining a safe environment during the symbolic end to the summer season.

Some of their additional procedures will include shutting down parking lots to reduce crowd sizes, handing out face coverings and increasing law enforcement.

County cautions to stay away from indoor gatherings and crowds over Labor Day weekend. If cases increase, we will fall off our tier and businesses will close again. 14 more cases in #Carlsbad since yesterday. Pls keep doing your part to #slowthespread https://t.co/6cdMjWQZhn pic.twitter.com/LWcqFBTuFd — City of #CarlsbadatHome (@carlsbadcagov) September 5, 2020

San Diego Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten urged everyone not to have parties of any kind.