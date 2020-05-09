Health officials warn about COVID-19 dangers over Labor Day weekend

As we head into the Labor Day weekend health officials are warning about the dangers of celebrating in large groups.
With the hot weather expected to have many flocking to the coast, some cities like Carlsbad are taking extra steps to ensure everyone stays safe.
"If we can discourage crowds just a little bit we felt like it was the right thing to do," says Kristina Ray, Communications Manager for the city of Carlsbad.
The City is ramping up public safety and education efforts for Labor Day weekend with the goal of reducing the spread of COVID-19 and otherwise maintaining a safe environment during the symbolic end to the summer season.
Some of their additional procedures will include shutting down parking lots to reduce crowd sizes, handing out face coverings and increasing law enforcement.
San Diego Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten urged everyone not to have parties of any kind.
"Most people won't be working over the long holiday period, but COVID- 19 will not be taking the day off," said Wooten. "The more people go out and the more they interact with people outside their household, the more likely they are to contract the virus."
This comes as the California Department of Public Health kicked off a new campaign, releasing a series of edgy ads using dark humor to bring awareness to the dangers of social gatherings.
The campaign introduces sinister characters, "El COVID" and "The Rona," who sneak into parties and family gatherings where they spread COVID-19. Governor Newsom announced the campaign at his noon briefing last Friday as part of the state's "Your Actions Save Lives" public education and awareness campaign.