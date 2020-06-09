Heavy beach crowds expected over Labor Day weekend

Beach visitors said they hope the weekend’s festivities don’t lead to another closure.

SAN DIEGO — Labor Day weekend normally draws big crowds to San Diego beaches, but the county is urging everyone to play it safe this weekend amid the pandemic.

Marine Safety Lieutenant Rich Stropky said that the beaches on Saturday looked like a normal day where there is hardly a break in the sand.

Stropky said between the holiday, heatwave and restaurants reopening indoors, there are large crowds heading to the beach.

Along the San Diego coastline officials continued to warn the public of COVID-19 risks. They ramped up public safety efforts for Labor Day weekend with the goal of reducing the spread of COVID-19.

In Carlsbad, beach parking was closed at Ocean Street and volunteers distributed free masks on the sea wall and on the beach.

Mission and Pacific Beach were also packed.

Jasmine Belleza and Kevin McGlone said they hope this weekend’s beach traffic doesn’t turn into another closure.