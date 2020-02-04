SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The first of the month means rent, mortgage, and utility bills are due for many, but with many struggling to make ends meet due to the coronavirus crisis, people just cannot pay.

Jesse Ross spent his savings traveling to South East Asia thinking he would be coming back to his job as a bartender at Fernside in South Park.

"They pretty much laid off everybody except a few senior employees to help with take-out," said Ross.

He is one of the many San Diegans who are struggling now to make ends meet.

The San Diego County United Way Worker Assistance Initiative is here to help people like Ross.

So far more than 6,500 people have applied for the program in a short period of time.

Keith Maddox, executive secretary-treasurer for San Diego's labor council said the program helps off-set some costs like utility bills, rent, and mortgage for those struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So many people here in this town live paycheck to paycheck. It's a struggle no matter if you make good money. Don't hesitate to ask for help," added Maddox.

Community donations are vital for San Diego Worker Assistance Initiative. The current funding need is still more than $9 million.

Click here to learn more and apply for assistance. If you would like to help, click here to donate.

