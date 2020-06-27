Coronavirus cases continue to climb amongst San Diego's Latinos, accounting for nearly 70% of the County's total cases.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — On Friday morning, the Chicano Federation and the former Mayor of Los Angeles, Antonio Villaraigosa, held a virtual discussion to learn how to better help Hispanic communities in Southern California disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

"As we know in San Diego Latinos are being disproportionately affected. We want to make sure we are planning ahead," said Chicano Federation CEO, Nancy Maldonado.

The former Mayor of Los Angels says there are multiple reasons why the virus is having a severe impact on the Latino community.

"Latinos are impacted more than others because we have a large undocumented population. They have gotten nothing in terms of PPP, in terms of federal support," said Villaraigosa.

Many are likely to have less access to resources, education and health care.

"We are among the most uninsured and in particularly the undocumented population," added Villaraigosa.

The lack of child care is also a problem.

"Childcare in most of the county has been non-existent so many had to work with little resources in terms of childcare," said Villaraigosa.

The Chicano Federation is working to find out what the community's biggest challenges are moving forward and stress the importance of getting tested and wearing face coverings.

"There's been a lack of information in Spanish which has contributed to infection rates we are seeing," said Maldonado.