The iconic Hotel Del Coronado reopened after COVID-19 closure

CORONADO, Calif. — It's day one of the reopening of the historic Hotel Del Coronado although it's not at full capacity, and there is still is major construction going on that started over a year ago.



"We are the main, you know, the largest business here, we do draw a lot of foot traffic, a lot of day visitors to Coronado,” said Harold Rapoza, Jr., Hotel Del General Manager.



Back in business, the Hotel Del reopened after closing for the first time in its 132 year history due to the coronavirus pandemic. The opening is slow, and in phases with just a fraction of the hotel's 757 rooms available, which range from costing $350 to $800 a night.



"Demand has been great, we opened our reservation system two weeks ago, we're almost sold out with the 268 rooms we have,” said Rapoza, who’s been with the hotel for three years.



The hotel has more signage posted around the large property that tells guests to wash hands and masks are required. There are circles in green, blue and beige posted as markers on the ground that are six feet apart to alert guests to socially distance. There is a newly created reception desk area with glass barriers and sanitizer, as the old check-in space is under construction.



“We have a new cleaning system, a seal on the guest room door, so we go in after check out, we disinfect, we sanitize all of the high-touch areas like the remote control, light bulbs and switches,” Rapoza said.



Then at the Beach and Taco Shack, guests can cool off outside along with a food truck called “On The Rocks,” as restaurants and much of the historic hotel with its classic turret are under a $400-million renovation.



“I love, love, love, love it, everybody's social distancing, me and my girlfriend are here having fun, I got my dog out,” said hotel guest Pat Sandoval, who lives in San Diego.