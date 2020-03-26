SAN DIEGO — The beloved Hotel del Coronado is temporarily suspending all hotel operations as of Thursday, News 8 confirmed with the hotel Wednesday night after it was reported by the Coronado Times. The paper posted a letter to its website from the general manager of the hotel Harold Rapoza Jr. saying the impact of novel coronavirus/COVID-19 is causing them to halt operations "for the first time in its 132-year history."

"This difficult decision is reflective of the current business environment and not a result of illness or confirmed cases at the hotel. Our hotel security team will be on-site 24/7 to ensure this National Historic Landmark remains protected for our future guests," the letter read in part.

The letter, addressed to the community of Coronado, went on to say they were in the process of notifying guests and anyone with upcoming reservations should contact Hilton Reservations and Customer Care.

Construction on Hotel del projects will continue within the limits of "California Governor Newsom’s orders and in accordance with the health and safety policies of our general contractor."

The Hotel del Coronado was built in 1888 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 1977. It has been the backdrop for several movies over the years including "Some Like It Hot" with Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis which filmed on Coronado Beach in 1958 and is a treasured part of San Diego County to residents and visitors alike.

