Frustration from San Diego business owners over shutting down during busy holiday season

County says calls to the hotline to report business owners violating the rules have sharply increased since San Diego entered purple tier.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — Businesses across San Diego closed Monday as the state's stay-at-home order took effect at midnight.

Personal care businesses like salons and barbershops are not allowed to operate for at least three weeks.

"I was shocked because I thought the governor had decided to keep us essential," said Gayle Fulbright, the owner of Headlines the Salon in Encinitas.

The holiday season is typically the busiest time of year for salons.

"We had an amazing week last week, and that buzz you get in a salon this time of year, we all decorated, we had Christmas music going, and to have that halt so abruptly...it is hard," she said. "As of Saturday night, we closed our doors."

The frustration from small business owners was felt countywide, from downtown to Barrio Logan to Chula Vista.

For those who choose not to follow the rules, the county's urging residents to call its hotline at 858-694-2900 to report any businesses defying the public health order.

According to County Communications Officer Craig Sturak, since the hotline was established in August, daily complaints averaged 40-50 per day. However, since moving into the purple tier, the number of complaints has increased to 150-200, with several days over 250.

"Our priority remains the complaints regarding anyone that is operating that is prohibited under the purple tier," said Compliance Officer Vince Nicoletti during a news conference last week.

"Our teams are following up within a day or two of complaints coming in," he added.

Sturak tells News 8 most cities have elected to take the lead on initial education and engagement upon receiving complaints, requesting assistance from the county when needed.

The more serious route for those who choose not to comply is receiving a cease and desist order. The county has been posting businesses that receive them on its website.

"Yeah there’s going to be people who are going to paper up their windows, come in the back door," said Fulbright. "And there are going to be people that are just going to respect the rules. It’s everything goes right now."

Fulbright says the best thing you can do right now is support small businesses.

"There are going to be a lot more businesses, as we know, going out of business," she said. "You can only get punched so hard."