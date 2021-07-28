How local businesses are handling the CDC mask guidance

National and state health experts are recommending masks but no orders to do so yet.

SAN DIEGO — Depending on the business, you may find you need a mask to walk inside very soon. Most aren't requiring it yet; but that could be in the forecast.

"If the CDC says we should all start wearing masks again and the mayor agrees, then we're gonna start wearing masks again; make it mandatory for all," Sky Salon owner Ethan Goodman said.

Nearby, Public House 131 paid a stiff price last year when COVID struck.. and now, numbers are up again.

"Of course it worries me. I would hate to be shut down again. It was a tough year last year and there was roughly five months of the year, we were pretty much closed," Public House 131 owner Bob Adamson said.

Meanwhile, Genie Brown was pleased when she went into her neighborhood Vons.

"I saw most people with masks on; it made me very happy. Even though I've had the vaccine, I feel like we need to follow the guideline," Brown said.