How will restaurants and businesses keep public bathrooms safe?

Now that more businesses are open, employees are stepping up their sanitation practices.

SAN DIEGO — With some restaurants and other businesses now open, many are wondering about the safety protocols being taken when it comes to ensuring public bathrooms are safe to use.



Restaurants have to abide by certain guidelines pertaining to face masks and social distancing, but what about bathrooms?



San Diego County officials said there needs to be some oversight on those as well.



Brothers Nathan and Nick Mansoor are doing everything they can to ensure their family-run deli and juice bar, The Sammich House in downtown San Diego, is ready for dine-in service.



Nick said, "It's not that we're only protecting ourselves. We're protecting clientele."



Per county requirements, they have a face covering policy, hand sanitizer, partitions, and tables placed six feet apart.



In terms of the bathroom, they've got that covered as well.

When asked, "So anytime someone comes in here, you come in and disinfect?”

The brothers said, “Yes. Of course. Immediately, because we don't know what comes in and what comes out."



A News 8 viewer reached out with concerns about public restrooms amidst this pandemic.



News 8 asked county officials, who said business owners need to make sure they're cleaned as often as they're used.

Public Health Director Dr. Wilma Wooten said, “Previously, in some of our social distancing and sanitation protocol, we said every two hours, but that is a caveat needed. So again, it's based on the frequency of use."



In terms of social distancing, stalls are already separated, but, what about urinals?