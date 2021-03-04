Hundreds of Barrio Logan residents expected for COVID-19 vaccination event Saturday

Over the past week, volunteers from various organizations have been going door-to-door to register people to receive the vaccine at Saturday’s event.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A major COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway Saturday in Barrio Logan, a community disproportionately impacted by the virus and with a very low immunization rate.

In an effort to address issues of vaccine equity, AMR, Family Health Centers of San Diego and the Latino Equity Council joined together for the special event focusing on the hard-hit community.

Over the past week, volunteers from all three organizations have been going door-to-door to register people to receive the vaccine at Saturday’s event.

According to the County of San Diego, the 92113 zip code, which encompasses Barrio Logan and its surrounding neighborhoods, has the second highest COVID-19 case rate in the county.

According to organizers, however, their vaccination rates have not followed this trend, with one of the lowest rates in the county.

Organizers hope to vaccinate 2,000 people on Saturday. The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.