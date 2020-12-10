Select in-person classes to resume at San Diego State on Monday

Classes were suspended almost six weeks ago amid a spike in coronavirus cases. About 2,200 students will attend classes again starting Monday.

About 2,200 students will attend the classes that are mostly geared toward upper-level and graduate students with course work required for their degrees. Previously, 6,200 students were attending in-person classes when the semester began in August

“These courses cannot be fully carried out in the virtual space due to equipment use, off-campus research or clinical requirements, or because of accreditation or licensing requirements,” explained the university in a statement announcing the resumption of in-person learning.



More than 1,100 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the semester began, the most of any school in California, according to an analysis of college and university cases by the New York Times.

Approximately two-thirds of the SDSU students who tested positive for the virus live off-campus. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unsuccessfully lobbied the state to not include the students when calculating the county’s case rate, which determines the extent to which some businesses can operate.



Since then, SDSU has rolled out an extensive testing campaign. All students who live on campus are required to get a test every two weeks. Starting Monday, SDSU will also require students who attend in-person classes to also get tested.