In San Joaquin Valley region, ICU bed open rate falls to 0.0% amid COVID-19 surge

STOCKTON, Calif. — The percentage of available intensive care unit beds in the vast San Joaquin Valley has dropped to 0.0% for the first time Saturday, according to the state's tracking website.

Just a day earlier, ICU capacity in the region comprised of 12 counties was at 4.5%. The change comes as ICU units fill up across California amid spiking COVID-19 cases.

Some ICU beds are available in Stanislaus County, despite the 0.0% rate, Kamlesh Kaur, a spokeswoman for the county's public health department told the Associated Press.

“From what we understand, the state is looking at the percentage of available, staffed ICU beds and makes adjustments based on the percentage of COVID-positive patients admitted to hospitals,” Kaur said.

Stanislaus County's COVID-19 dashboard shows 3.6% of ICU beds being available.

Last week, San Joaquin Valley and the enormous Southern California region were ordered to follow the strictest anti-COVID-19 rules under a new stay-at-home order. The region's ICU capacity was 6.6% at the time.

Overflowing ICUs was a major factor in Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to implement the new order. ICU capacity within the counties that are impacted by the new order fell below 15%. The order lasts at least three weeks.

The counties included within San Joaquin Valley Region are San Joaquin, Merced, Tuolumne, and Stanislaus.

San Joaquin County Health Officer Magie Park estimates the county should receive 4,875 coronavirus vaccine doses as soon as Dec. 14.