Three Sacramento Kings players test positive for coronavirus

In a statement obtained by News 8's sister station, Jabari Parker said he is self-isolating in Chicago and looks forward to competing in Orlando once finished.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A total of three players with the Sacramento Kings have been confirmed to have coronavirus through individual statements and NBA sources.

The series of reveals started Wednesday afternoon, beginning with a statement from Kings forward Jabari Parker.

Parker confirmed his positive test result in a statement to ABC10. He said he got the news several days ago and has been self-isolating in Chicago.

"Several days ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolated in Chicago which is where I remain," Parker said. "I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season.”

The statement came after ABC10's Sean Cunningham reported that, according to multiple sources, a Kings player tested positive for the virus.

NBA sources have also confirmed that Buddy Hield tested positive for the virus as well.

Sources spoke to ABC10 on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Due to health information privacy, teams are not allowed to disclose a positive test publicly.

Alex Len, the Kings center, confirmed on his Instagram story that he has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

In his post, Len said he was tested and learned the result on June 23.

"I want to thank the Sacramento Kings for their great care and the NBA for putting the protocols in place to catch this early," Len said on Instagram.

He said that he is isolating himself and is looking forward to getting cleared and rejoining his teammates.

