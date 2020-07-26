La Jolla businesses use street for outdoor dining space

The La Jolla Shores Neighborhood Association decided to shut Avenida de la Playa to help local businesses, which are mostly restaurants.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Dining outside instead of inside has become the new normal due to coronavirus. Some San Diego County restaurants and neighborhoods have gotten creative to make outdoor dining work.

"'Wouldn’t it be fun if we could make this look like Italy [or] France?’ and we said ‘yes, we would love to do that,” said Tom Spano.

Spano is the general manager of Piatti, an Italian restaurant in La Jolla Shores which expanded its seating to increase business. https://lajolla.piatti.com/

“[We wanted to] create an atmosphere that is fun and inviting, and we get to bring our restaurants back up to 50%,” said Spano.

The neighborhood association took the situation into its own hands with the street closure in effect through Sept. 27.

"Because we’re all restaurants right here it just made sense to shut it down, let us have the space,” Spano said.

Pre-COVID, he said he had around 60 tables with the outside seating he has around half. Before the street shutdown he was down to 14, which wouldn’t have allowed him to sustain things.

"We’d be only at 25% also this makes a huge difference,” said Spano.

News 8 has previously reported on restaurant after restaurant closing due to changing regulations and lack of business, even if they agree it’s needed for public safety. But neighborhoods are finding ways to keep the culture and economy alive.