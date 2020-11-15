South Bay communities receive free COVID-19 kits from the Latino Health Coalition

The kits consisted of face masks, wipes, sanitizer, a thermometer and information material.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Many San Diego Latino Health Coalition volunteers handed out COVID-19 kits to the county’s Latino communities on Saturday.

The kits consisted of face masks, wipes, sanitizer, a thermometer and information material came from grant money to the San Diego Latino Health Coalition.

San Diego resident, Alexis Alvarez said, “When you go to Target or Costco it is hard to find these items.”

News 8 spoke with Nancy Maldanado from the Chicano Federation who said, “as cases started to rise again in the county and across the state, they want to make sure those in need have supplies to stay safe.” She went on to say, “This is our responsibility to help each other, so we are trying to do everything we can.”

Families shared how challenging it has been to get supplies while simultaneously going through financial hardships. Volunteers said another issue many Latinos face are language barriers, so an event like this helps.

Throughout the pandemic, Latino leaders have been working together to impact the lives of families across ethnic and socio-economic demographics. They have addressed everything from health care to childcare, jobs and rent relief, using resources from Latino Coalition and Chicano Federation.

The next drive-thru event to pickup a COVID-19 kit is Sunday, November 15th from 10 a.m. to Noon at Barrio Logan Preschool.