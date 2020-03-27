SAN DIEGO — Citing the ongoing pandemic and recent changes in the COVID-19 situation, Legoland California extended its temporary closure Friday until at least April 15.



The closure includes the main park, water park, Sea Life Aquarium and Legoland Hotels.



"The health and safety of our guests and our staff remains our top priority and we'll continue to follow the safety measures recommended within the federal, state and CDC guidelines," park spokesman Jake Gonzales said in a statement.



Visitors with pre-existing reservations during the closure can cancel for a full a refund or reschedule without penalty or additional charge -- excluding the month of July 2020, and Dec. 26 - Jan.3, 2021.



For more information, click here.

RELATED: What you need to know about grocery store food and tap water during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: California DMV will temporarily close offices statewide, move to 'virtual offices'

RELATED: Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news