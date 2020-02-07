Lifeguards will leave COVID-19 enforcement to law enforcement during July Forth weekend

Many lifeguards say with high surf and rip currents expected the holiday weekend, water safety is their first priority

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County coastal cities have not announced beach closures during the July Forth weekend, but beaches in Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County will be closed during the holiday weekend.

On Wednesday, Oceanside announced it would close beach parking lots to minimize large crowds.

Oceanside lifeguards said high surf and rip currents are expected over the holiday weekend - making water safety their priority. Lifeguards will leave enforcement of COVID-19 regulations to police.

“We normally have extra staffing due to the crowds around the beach area and we will be doing the same this year,” said Tom Bussey, Oceanside Police Department.

Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, San Diego County is not part of Governor’s Newsom’s restriction orders - leaving beach closures to local jurisdictions.

San Diego Lifeguards echo Oceanside Lifeguards concerns.

“We are going to be up to our eyeballs keeping people from drowning on the 4th of July. Social distancing is going to be the responsibility of everyone on the beach,” said Lt. Andy Lerum, San Diego Lifeguards.



Encinitas lifeguards said with nearby parking lots and state beach parking lots closed, they are preparing for crowds by staffing two lifeguards at each tower.

Captain Larry Giles says they’ve added extra staffing because of the 4th of July and because of COVID-19 restrictions. The state gave them 10,000 masks that will be dispersed in each lifeguard tower and trucks to hand out to the public needing a face mask or covering for the purpose of public safety.



County Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, advised people to not leave their home to celebrate, and only hang out with people in your household. However, police said they will not be carding people to make sure they are with household members.

“That would be very difficult to do. I mean it's just a reminder. We would tell them basically it's up to them if they are with family members or not. It will be hard for us to control,” said Bussey. "We really need to cut the spread of this virus."

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said it will continue education and work towards voluntary compliance, anyone who violates the orders will be shared with the county health officer.

