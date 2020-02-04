SAN DIEGO — A San Diego sanctuary responds to ‘Tiger King,’ the latest hit series on Netflix. They've also been hit hard by the coronavirus and need your help. Meanwhile, they want parents and teachers to listen up because they're doing something different to entertain children.

Bobbi Brink is the founder of Lions, Tigers and Bears in Alpine. They've been around in Alpine since 2003, sitting on 94 acres.



Their goal is to provide a safe haven to abused and abandoned exotic animals. They are a state and federally licensed non-profit -- no kill, no breed.



Brink said she watched ‘Tiger King’ and says the show didn't address a major issue.



“I met Joe in 1990, I remember that day like it was yesterday because of his crazy behavior. The sad part, is that it's at the cost of the animals and the film doesn't show what the animals go through.... the abuse, the dumping and the speed breeding,” said Brink. Right now, there are 65 rescue animals, 17 species at Lions, Tigers and Bears. Brink says they're going to be holding virtual visits on Facebook and Instagram and you can join in on the fun.

“It will be myself, volunteers or some of the students for staff and we'll be bringing the animals to you, telling you a little about them, their stories, and you can watch them from home” said Brink.

They will go LIVE, April 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PST on Facebook and 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. PST on Instagram on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to provide a Behind the Scenes look at the rescued animals of Lions Tigers & Bears. They've also launched the Help us “Hang in There” campaign.

They're asking people to donate $20 and then encourage 20 of their friends to do the same.

Brink says she's had to let 80% of her staff go, they're closed to the public, so that takes away money from feeding the animals and getting medicine.

