SAN DIEGO — Scientists at Scripps Research and UC San Diego are looking for COVID-19 survivors to help develop a treatment for the deadly illness.

They want to collect antibodies from the blood of patients who are one to two months into recovery.

The antibodies can be used to produce an antibody drug as a treatment, as well as a coronavirus vaccine down the road.

“We shouldn't be overly confident but I think, judging from the past, the likelihood is that the antibodies could be effective,” said Dennis Burton, co-chair of immunology at Scripps Research.

Burton said he is looking for five to 10 patients who tested positive and then completely recovered.

If you are interested in participating in the research, please email Tom Rogers, a professor at UC San Diego at trogers@scripps.edu.

