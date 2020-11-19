California, LA separately mull curfew amid rising COVID-19 cases

Starting Friday evening, Los Angeles County will require non-essential businesses to operate exclusively to-go or by delivery after 10 p.m.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — Los Angeles County announced plans Wednesday to add additional restrictions if coronavirus cases continue to rise at a precariously high rate.

Starting Friday evening, the county will require non-essential businesses to operate exclusively to-go or by delivery after 10 p.m. A similar restriction has been in place for San Diego County restaurants for months.

Public health officials also created two new trigger points that could lead to a temporary, strict nighttime curfew and limit why people can leave their homes during the day.

“I cannot stress enough how concerning this is,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of Los Angeles County Public Health. “If there ever was a time to get back to doing the right thing, it’s now.”

If the county’s five-day average of new cases is more than 4,000 daily new cases or more than an average of 1,750 people are hospitalized a day, then Los Angeles will suspend outdoor dining.

If the county’s five-day average of new cases is more than 4,500 daily new cases or more than an average of 2,000 people are hospitalized a day, then the county will enact a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. It will also implement a three-week “Safer at Home” order that would permit only essential workers and those participating in essential services to leave their homes.

Los Angeles reported 2,301 new cases Tuesday. Ferrer projected, without intervention, the county could reach the limits to implement the strictest restrictions in less than three weeks,

“I don’t think it’s inevitable that we do get there. I hope with every single bone in my body that we don’t get there. We put the thresholds out so that everyone knows what triggers additional actions. The hope is we do every single thing we can starting right now,” said Ferrer.

The potential restrictions would only affect Los Angeles County and are reflective of the power public health officers have during the pandemic.

San Diego Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten has typically followed the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health and not enacted further restrictions. County health officials have generally rejected comparisons to Los Angeles because it has about triple the population in a dense setting and has about double the unadjusted case rate as San Diego.

“Certainly, if things continue to advance into the wrong direction, we have other tools that we can utilize, particularly with hospitalizations. That's why we have our triggers dashboard,” said Wooten.

The dashboard monitors 13 different metrics and indicates when the health officer’s order may be modified if certain criteria are met.

Separately, the state is considering a curfew, which may be announced later this week, and may not be as restrictive as the plan described by Los Angeles County.

A San Diego County spokesperson confirmed the state asked San Diego for details on its ongoing curfew for restaurants.

Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom hinted the state was still evaluating the idea.