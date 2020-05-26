Mama’s Kitchen delivers more than 6,000 meals to hungry San Diegans

Tuesday’s delivery of 6,300 meals represents a 62 percent increase from three months ago before the stay-at-home order was mandated.

SAN DIEGO — Mama’s Kitchen is celebrating their single largest delivery day with over 700 customers receiving food.

The local non-profit provides food to people that are vulnerable to hunger due to a diagnosis of HIV, cancer, and other critical illnesses, including congestive heart failure and type 2 diabetes.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher celebrated the milestone by participating in meal preparation and delivery.

Fletcher said, “They have stepped up in an indescribable way. Almost doubling what they do every day.” Mama’s Kitchen CEO Alberto Cortés added, “We have amazing community support. We are always looking for volunteers, we went from 34 to 61 routes throughout San Diego County.”

Over the last 10 weeks, Mama’s Kitchen has broken delivery records each and every day.

Tuesday’s delivery of over 6,000 meals represents a 62 percent increase from three months ago before the stay-at-home order was mandated.

Cortés told News 8, “We are grateful, as we are celebrating our 30th anniversary to be present and to be able to be responsive to community need, and we invite the San Diego community to continue to support the efforts of Mama’s Kitchen.”