Man shares observations with News 8 as second wave of COVID hits India

India is experiencing a COVID-19 crisis. The world’s second-largest country, home to 1.3 billion people is currently seeing the highest rate of infections in the world and that number is set to explode in the coming weeks.

A traditional bathing festival in the Ganges River brought millions of Hindus to the northern states and has reportedly surged the amount of infections in the area. Maskless crowds pack city streets and markets even while deaths are on the rise.

Hospitals around the country are being pushed to the brink. With beds in short supply and an oxygen shortage, medical centers have had to turn patients away.

“I’ve been to every hospital in Delhi to get my mother admitted, but there are no beds left.” a man in Delhi told a reporter.

India is also in political election season. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has locked down major cities like New Delhi and urged Indians to get vaccinated and use caution but has allowed political rallies in rural parts of India

"There are some people are that are doing rallies,” said Amit Yadav who lives in Fatehpur, a small city in Northern India. “Most of the people who live in the rural sectors, they’re not even scared of this COVID.”

He told News 8 he’s become increasingly frustrated at the people in his city who continue to ignore the mandatory mask requirements and downplay the seriousness of the virus

While the rest of the world starts to recover from the coronavirus, the second-largest nation in the world is experiencing a second deadly wave.