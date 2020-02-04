New map shows San Diego County COVID-19 cases by zip code, city

San Diego County officials warn not all cases are listed because COVID-19 testing is still scarce.

SAN DIEGO — Chula Vista resident Lorraine Cypher is one of several News 8 viewers who called in, asking why the county's COVID-19 data was not posted on a map by zip code.

“If we need to go to a particular area, either a pharmacy or grocery store, we would at least look into things and find out where the hot spots are and go around them,” Cypher said.

News 8 requested the data from the county and the zip code map is now live.

“It gives us an idea of what the city or area of the state looks like,” she said.

The County of San Diego released a Coronavirus disease dashboard that tracks cases, hospitalization, ICU patients, deaths, as well as cases by city and zip code. Launch the full dashboard in a new browser window.

The county released this zip code information with a warning to the public.

“It is just a snapshot into the limited testing that we have,” said San Diego County supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

Fletcher said there a huge number of unreported cases in San Diego county because widespread testing has not been done.

“And so the reality is the public should operate under the assumption that there are positive cases in every single zip code,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher pointed out there likely are 10 times as many cases countywide as those shown on the map.

“If somehow your zip code does not represent any positive cases, that does not mean there are no positive cases in your zip code. It just means there have been no positive cases that have been tested in your zip code,” he said.

Cypher said she is okay with that because having information makes her feel like she has some control in these uncertain times.

“I think we need to live our lives one day at a time, and we need to just pray for a good outcome,” she said.

