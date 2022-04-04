San Diego Unified no longer requires students, staff to wear masks in school

Masks will remain mandatory in all healthcare settings which include school Health Offices, go-home tents and COVID testing areas.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A big change Monday for students at San Diego Unified. Starting April 4, 2022, kids have the option of leaving their masks at home, but the district is still recommending them.

San Diego Unified School District said on their website that they strongly recommend students, staff and visitors wear masks at schools, however wearing masks is no longer required while on district property. Here is what the plans are surrounding masks for San Diego Unified:

Why is the district changing its mask policy on April 4?

As COVID-19 cases in our community have started to fall, we have been working with our scientific and medical experts to plan for an “off ramp” to end some of the more restrictive health measures in place. Two weeks ago, we spoke with our advisors from UC San Diego, the majority felt at that time that removing a mask mandate was premature, as the local COVID-19 case rate remained high. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) moved San Diego County into the lowest level of concern. For that reason, we believe it is appropriate to update our safety measures at this time.

Will mandatory masking requirements return in the future?

San Diego Unified School District follows state and local health agency guidance as well as the advice of an expert panel of physicians to set COVID mitigation strategies. In the event that the State or County were to revert to requiring masks at schools the District would follow those guidelines. Similarly, if the COVID risk in our area increased to a level that would necessitate requiring masks, the District would follow the best medical advice and practices recommended.

After April 4, will there be times when masks will still be required?

Yes. Masks will remain mandatory in all healthcare settings which include school Health Offices (even for routine medication administration), go-home tents and COVID testing areas.