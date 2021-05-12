San Diego officials to give COVID-19 update after reporting 125 new cases, no new deaths

Of 10,120 tests reported Tuesday, 1% returned positive, and the county's 14-day rolling average remained 1.5%.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. PT. It will be streamed live on this page.

Expected to attend and present are:

Chair Nathan Fletcher, District 4, County Board of Supervisors

Supervisor Nora Vargas, District 1, County Board of Supervisors

Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County Public Health Officer

Seema Shah, M.D., Medical Director, County Epidemiology and Immunization Services

San Diego County reported 125new cases of COVID- 19 and no new deaths, while hospitalizations and case rates remained steady on Tuesday.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the county increased by one to 156 from Monday, while patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units increased by three to 46 from Monday's 43. There were 55 available, staffed ICU beds in the county.

Tuesday's data increased the county's cumulative total to 278,307 cases with the death toll remaining at 3,725.

The county has received 3,680,575 doses of coronavirus vaccine and has administered 3,204,616 of them.

A total of 1,740,571 people have received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 86.3% of the way toward reaching the county's goal of vaccinating 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older, or 2,017,011 people.

A total of 1,270,808 -- or 63% of the county's goal -- in the 16-or- older age range are fully inoculated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available Wednesday at three San Diego Unified School District high school campuses for anyone age 16 and over.

Sharp Health will offer Pfizer vaccines at Clairemont High School on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UC San Diego will administer Pfizer vaccines on Wednesday and Thursday at Morse and San Diego high schools.

The schools hosting the clinics have notified families about the free vaccines and provided them with a parent consent form that must be signed for students younger than 18 to receive a vaccine, according to the SDUSD.