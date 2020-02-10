Mayor Faulconer to highlight steps taken to reopen San Diego playgrounds safely

The City of San Diego is implementing safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as it reopens nearly 300 playgrounds citywide for parents and children.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin Faulconer will hold a media conference Friday at 11 a.m. to discuss the safety measures being implemented at San Diego playgrounds, following changes in public health orders by the state to allow for the reopening of playgrounds.

“We already encourage families and children to recreate outdoors at beaches and parks while taking safety precautions, so there’s no reason why we can’t reopen playgrounds the same safe and responsible way,” said Mayor Faulconer. “Along with other local leaders, we urged the Governor to deliver the proper guidance to make this a reality for our parents and children, and now that we can reopen we’ll do it responsibly with safety front and center.”

The City will fully open all 289 playgrounds by Saturday, Oct. 3. Earlier this week, Parks and Recreation staff conducted site visits to all playgrounds to conduct capacity assessments and prepare the locations for social distancing.

In order to prevent the spread of the virus, signs have been posted requiring the following steps be followed in order to remain in compliance with public health orders:

Physical distancing

Facial coverings

Hand washing and good general hygiene after use

The following guidelines were issued by the California Department of Public Health (DPH), for outdoor playgrounds and other outdoor recreational facilities.

Visitors to outdoor community playgrounds must comply with the following requirements:

Face masks over the mouth and nose are required for everyone 2 years of age or older with caregiver supervision at all times to ensure face mask use Do not use the playground when different households are unable to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or when the capacity limit of [number of children and number of adults] has been reached Caregivers must monitor to keep adults and children from different households at least 6 feet apart Consider coming on different times or days to avoid wait times and potential crowded times No eating or drinking in playground, to ensure face masks are worn at all times Wash or sanitize hands before and after using the playground. Elderly and persons with underlying medical conditions should avoid playground when others are present Limit visit to 30 min per day when others are present